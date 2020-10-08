SPRINGFIELD — Leaders of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus began pushing Wednesday for a complete overhaul of the state’s social studies curriculum to ensure that contributions of Black Americans and other minorities are properly included in history education.“Something has to happen in this space, where we’re all learning about each other, all of us,” Sen. Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, said during a virtual committee hearing. “I’m not saying that we have to teach a special chapter that just teaches Black history …