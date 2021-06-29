The Chicago Blackhawks have hired a former federal prosecutor to conduct an independent review of allegations that a former player was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach in 2010.CEO Danny Wirtz announced the move in an internal memo Monday that was confirmed by a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.“An experienced team of professionals, led by former federal prosecutor Reid Schar of the law firm of Jenner & …