The chair of the board of a nonprofit service organization qualifies as an employer under a law designed to protect the employment rights of veterans and members of the military, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. did not rule on the merits of Scott Klein’s allegation that he was fired as director of external affairs of Keshet: Jewish Parents of Children with Special Needs because his service in the Army Reserve took him away from work periodically.But Dow declined to …