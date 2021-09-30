SPRINGFIELD — The director of a state board that in early 2020 was forced to end a contract with a Democratic activist after his name surfaced in purported government coverups involving a rape and illegal state hiring has been removed from his job. The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board voted to fire Executive Director Brent Fischer on Sept. 8, Fischer’s interim replacement, Keith Calloway, said Wednesday. State records indicate Fischer, 54, who made $156,780, had been on paid administrative leave since …