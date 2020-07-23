The Illinois Supreme Court has announced this year’s bar exam will be online.The Illinois Board of Admissions to the Bar posted an update Thursday morning stating that the high court announced the annual in-person test for prospective lawyers will be offered remotely on Oct. 5-6 due to the continued threat of COVID-19.“The Board carefully monitored developments in Illinois. Consistent with the encouraging statistics and the Governor’s reopening pursuant to the Stage IV guidelines, the Board worked to …