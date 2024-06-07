The Chicago Board of Education did not violate the Illinois School Code when it declined to renew Urban Prep Academies’ contracts to operate two South Side charter high schools, an appellate panel ruled.A majority panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the board did not violate the code’s moratorium on school closings because the statute does not apply to charter schools.Justice Margaret Stanton McBride delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.The board decided in 2022 not to renew Urban …