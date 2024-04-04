Alaska Airlines says Boeing has paid the carrier $160 million in “initial compensation” for a panel that blew out of an Alaska Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner in January.The airline said Thursday that it expects additional compensation, the terms of which it said are confidential.The payment covered Alaska’s pretax loss related to the accident, including lost revenue and the cost of returning its Max 9 fleet to service after the planes were grounded for three weeks.The airline described the compensation in a regulatory filing …