Where a plaintiff pleads that he was denied a degree despite making all required payments and satisfactorily completing all coursework, he has properly alleged breach of implied tuition contract, although the courts must hold that the school was arbitrary and capricious or acting in bad faith or malice for the decision to warrant reversal.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part, reversed in part and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Margaret Brennan.Northshore University Health System and DePaul …