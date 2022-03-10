The U.S. Supreme Court has announced that it will hear a lawsuit challenging Harvard University’s student admission policy, which considers race as one factor among many in making admission decisions, signaling a possible end to affirmative action in college and university student admission practices.The lawsuit, which dates back to 2014, was brought by Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), a self-described “nonprofit membership group of more than 20,000 students, parents, and others who believe that racial …