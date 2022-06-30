A man who is unable to walk after a spinal injury he sustained while playing bubble ball at a northwest suburban park district received a $10 million settlement.Collin Hogan, then 15, was at a friend’s birthday party at the Schaumburg Park District on July 8, 2017. The park district allowed the party to use its facility and equipment, under its supervision, to play bubble soccer and other games, the complaint alleged. Bubble ball players are half encased in a large inflatable ball with a hollow center that covers the …