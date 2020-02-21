Brad S. Telander

Name: Brad S. Telander

Age (as of Election Day): 61

Party: Democratic

Residence: Evergreen Park

Current position: Criminal defense attorney at Telander & Telander in Glen Ellyn, since 1992

Past legal experience: Cook County assistant state’s attorney, 1983-91; in-house counsel, Chicago & Northwestern Railroad, 1991-92

Campaign funds available: $0, according to committee’s statement of organization filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections on Feb 6

Campaign funds spent: No expenditure reports filed with elections board as of Feb. 18

Law school: The John Marshall Law School, 1983

Campaign website: telanderforjudge.com

Family: Married to wife, Therese, for 36 years. Three adult children — Robert, Brad Jr. and Brooke

Hobbies/interests: Riding motorcycles, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowmobiling, golf

Have you ever run for office before?

No.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

Because of my experience, the amount of years I’ve practiced law and the fact that I’ve been both a prosecutor and defense attorney. I believe that will help me be fair to both sides. I’m certainly able to manage a court call, and I’ve seen a lot of ways courtrooms are run.

Why do you want to be a judge?

I think with my experience, being both a prosecutor and a defense attorney, I really understand how the judicial system works, and I think I could manage a courtroom and be fair to both sides. I’ve been an attorney for a long time, and I think it would be a good end to my legal career.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

When I was a prosecutor, my partner and I did a case with a double jury on a drive-by shooting murder case on the South Side of Chicago where an 11-year-old boy was killed.

There were two defendants with conflicting statements, so they had to move the juries in and out depending on the testimony and evidence being presented. I had never done one before, and it was an interesting experience — and we won.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

I think just being successful in private practice for over 25 years, managing a practice and representing a lot of clients and helping a lot of people throughout that time period.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

I think fairness, common sense and experience on a myriad of different kinds of cases. I think I have a judicial temperament from my experience appearing before hundreds of different judges. I’ve seen good ones and bad ones.