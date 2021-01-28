In numerous ways, the COVID-19 pandemic has transformed where and how millions of Americans work, learn and live. While these changes have kept many of us homebound and away from the physical office, they have also allowed our personal and professional lives to become more flexible and mobile.During this period, marquee entities such as Goldman Sachs, Oracle, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Charles Schwab Corp. and Tesla are just some of the corporations finding a catalyst for change in the midst of the pandemic, relocating or …