“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness,” wrote legendary author Charles Dickens in the opening lines of “A Tale of Two Cities,” published in 1859.His novel was set in London and Paris during the French Revolution, but it could have taken place today in a variety of divided cities — including Chicago.The “worst of times” could focus on Chicago’s recent spike in crime and a divided mayoral election. Not to trivialize these very real challenges, but there …