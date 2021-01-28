Krish Vignarajah has been in survival mode for four years as the Trump administration slashed refugee admissions by 85%. She’s had to close a third of her resettlement agency’s 48 offices and lay off more than 120 employees, some with decades of experience.Now, she’s scrambling to not only rehire staff but double the capacity of her Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, an expansion not seen since the agency scaled up for the wave of refugees that arrived after the fall of Saigon in 1975.All nine U.S. …