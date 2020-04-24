When a hacker hijacked Dr. James Q. Whitaker’s email account and duped Wedbush Securities into wiring $374,960 from his futures trading accounts to a bank account his professional corporation (“Pathology Institute of Middle Georgia”) supposedly had in the Republic of Poland, Whitaker and his company sued in Cook County based on Article 4A of the Uniform Commercial Code — which provides protections to bank customers who lose money through fraudulent wire transfers — but the trial judge and appellate court concluded the plaintiffs failed to prove Wedbush qualified as a “bank” under Section 4A–105(a)(2) of the UCC because there was no evidence the futures commission merchant offered checking services to its customers.

Reversing, the Illinois Supreme Court concluded that “the language of Article 4A does not support an interpretation that offering checking services is necessary to meet the definition of a bank.” Whitaker v. Wedbush Securities, 2020 IL 124792 (March 19, 2020).

Here are highlights of Justice Thomas L. Kilbride’s opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Plaintiffs argue the appellate court construed the term “bank” much too narrowly. According to plaintiffs, defendant falls within the scope of Article 4A because it is a financial institution acting on behalf of its customers in funds transfers. Plaintiffs maintain that the plain language of Article 4A and the official comments establish that defendant is a bank within the meaning of the statute.

Defendant responds that Article 4A does not apply here because it was not engaged in the business of banking. Plaintiffs failed to present any admissible evidence showing defendant offered checking services, deposit accounts, loan services, or other traditional services constituting the business of banking.

Defendant argues it only acted as plaintiffs’ agent by receiving wire transfer requests and forwarding them to BMO Harris Bank for processing.

Article 4A of the UCC was drafted in 1989 to address a dramatic increase in wholesale wire transfers between financial institutions and other commercial entities. The drafters sought to create a legal framework to balance the rights and obligations between a bank and its institutional customers when completing funds transfers.

Relevant to this appeal, Article 4A balances the risk involved if a third party steals a customer’s identity and issues a fraudulent payment order to a bank.

A bank is generally required to refund amounts lost through unauthorized payment orders. See 810 ILCS 5/4A-204(a) (requiring bank to refund payment plus interest when it accepts an unauthorized payment order).

While the bank generally bears the risk in this situation, Article 4A provides a means for the bank to protect itself from liability and shift the risk of loss to the customer. Specifically, under Section 4A-202, the customer bears the risk of loss from an unauthorized payment order if (1) the bank and its customer have agreed to implement a commercially reasonable security procedure to protect against unauthorized payment orders and (2) the bank accepts the payment order in good faith and in compliance with the parties’ security procedure and any written instructions from the customer restricting acceptance of payment orders.

The term “bank” is defined under Article 4A as “a person engaged in the business of banking and includes a savings bank, savings and loan association, credit union, and trust company.” 810 ILCS 5/4A-105(a)(2).

The definition of a bank in Article 4A is vague at best, relying as it does on the phrase “business of banking.”

In support of their position, plaintiffs cite federal court decisions in Gold v. Merrill Lynch, 2009 Westlaw 2132698 (D. Ariz., 2009), and Covina 2000 Ventures v. Merrill Lynch, 2008 Westlaw 1821738 (S.D.N.Y., 2008).

In Gold, the plaintiff opened a retirement account with defendant Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, a brokerage firm, prior to his marriage. The plaintiff’s wife was not authorized to obtain funds from the account, but she was nevertheless allowed to withdraw more than $335,920 in five separate wire fund transfers between 2005 and January 2007. After discovering the withdrawals in January 2008, the plaintiff filed breach of contract and negligence claims against Merrill Lynch.

Merrill Lynch responded with a motion to dismiss seeking a determination that it was a bank within the meaning of article 4A, enabling it to invoke the one-year statute of repose in Section 4A-505.

The federal district court found “no compelling reason to exclude Merrill Lynch from the definition of a bank in Article 4A.” The court observed that the official comment to Section 4A-105 states the definition of a bank “reflects the fact that many financial institutions now perform functions previously restricted to commercial banks, including acting on behalf of customers in funds transfers.” The court held the comment “strongly implies” that Merrill Lynch, a brokerage firm, should be considered a bank under Article 4A.

Merrill Lynch also sought to invoke the Article 4A statute of repose in Covina 2000 Ventures. The district court concluded that Merrill Lynch was a bank under the facts of that case. Consequently, the Article 4A statute of repose applied to bar the plaintiffs’ claims seeking recovery of funds lost due to unauthorized wire transfers.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the district court’s judgment in Covina, stating, in pertinent part, that “the definition of ‘bank’ for Article 4A purposes encompasses Merrill Lynch.” Ma v. Merrill Lynch, 597 F.3d 84 (2d Cir. 2010). The 2nd Circuit observed that the definition of the term “bank” in Article 4A has been construed liberally to promote the purposes and policies of the UCC.

Defendant, nonetheless, contends that the appellate court correctly relied on cases interpreting Articles 3 and 4 of the UCC and in concluding “a key factor in the determination that an entity is a ‘bank’ is whether it offers checking services.”

The cases cited by defendant and the appellate court generally address disputes involving checking services. Accordingly, it is not surprising that they focused on that activity in determining whether a defendant was a bank within the context of Articles 3 and 4.

Nonetheless, we do not believe those cases intended to limit the definition of a bank under the UCC strictly to institutions offering checking services. The cases do not state that an entity may not qualify as a bank under those provisions if it does not offer checking services.

More importantly, the language of Article 4A does not support an interpretation that offering checking services is necessary to meet the definition of a bank.

If the legislature had intended to limit the definition of a bank to financial institutions providing checking services, it could have easily done so. The legislature did not enact the statute with a provision requiring checking services to meet the definition of a bank, however, and we cannot add provisions or limitations not expressed by the legislature. Accordingly, we reject defendant’s argument that it cannot be a bank under Article 4A without evidence that it offered checking services.

Defendant also claims that plaintiffs seek to rewrite the definition of a bank to apply to anyone who processes a funds transfer. The appellate court expressed a similar concern, asserting that the definition of a bank in Section 4A-105 would be unnecessary if the mere act of processing a wire transfer were sufficient to place a person within the scope of Article 4A.

We find the official comments to Section 4A-105 clarify that the definition of a bank operates to narrow the application of Article 4A to financial institutions. See 810 ILCS Ann. 5/4A-105, UCC Comment 1 (Smith-Hurd 2014) (stating “the definition reflects the fact that many financial institutions now perform functions previously restricted to commercial banks”).

Thus, Article 4A does not apply to every party making a funds transfer. Rather, it is confined to financial institutions that meet the definition of a bank in Section 4-105A. The definition of a bank is not superfluous under a construction of the statute including financial institutions within its scope.

Significantly, in the cases cited by defendants and the appellate court, different types of financial institutions, including mutual fund companies, brokerage firms and insurance companies, were considered banks within the meaning of the UCC.

In sum, we believe the analysis in Gold, Covina and Ma is persuasive when considering whether defendant is a bank within the meaning of Article 4A. As in Gold, plaintiffs here rely on the official comment to Section 4A-105.

The comment states, in pertinent part, that the term “bank” “includes some institutions that are not commercial banks” and that “the definition reflects the fact that many financial institutions now perform functions previously restricted to commercial banks, including acting on behalf of customers in funds transfers.” 810 ILCS Ann. 5/4A-105, UCC Comment 1 (Smith-Hurd 2014).

The comment indicates that providing funds transfers is a common banking function. Article 4A, however, was intended to govern “wholesale wire transfers” typically involving “very large amounts of money,” not consumer-based transactions involving “relatively small amounts of money and a single contract.” 810 ILCS 5/4A-104, UCC Comment 2 (Smith-Hurd 2014).

We recognize that the definition of a bank in Article 4A is certainly not precise and it must be applied based on the specific facts of a given case. We emphasize, though, that Article 4A does not apply to every person or entity that processes a funds transfer. Contrary to defendant’s argument, the definition ordinarily would not include law firms, title companies, or similar entities unless the organization may fairly be considered a financial institution providing wholesale wire transfers.

In this case, we conclude that the undisputed evidence shows defendant meets the definition of a bank in Article 4A.