We presented an overview last week of what technology competency means in an evolving legal landscape by reviewing topics regarding personal security, third-party vendors and cloud-based services. Now we will address an ever more important aspect of technology competency for attorneys: responding to data breaches and cyberattacks.Cyberattacks increased by approximately 50% per week for corporate networks in 2021 versus 2020 — itself a record-breaking year of increased malicious emails. The unfortunate reality is that …