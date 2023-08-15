The Illinois Supreme Court sensibly ruled that a disclosed expert witness is not a party’s agent in Taylor v. Kohli, 162 Ill.2d 91 (1994). The plaintiff’s expert, Dr. Louis A. Koman, was deposed 39 months before trial, and the plaintiff abandoned the witness before trial. The defense was permitted to read portions of Koman’s deposition in its case, and the court gave a missing witness instruction — both over the plaintiff’s objections. The jury found for the defense.In reversing and remanding, the Supreme Court ruled that …