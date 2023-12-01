A federal judge in Chicago joined scores of her counterparts around the country in ruling that a law barring convicted felons from possessing firearms is constitutional, but she invoked the nation’s history of slavery in sharply criticizing the historical test required by Bruen.In opinions in two unrelated cases, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman of the Northern District of Illinois held the law as applied to the defendant in each case did not run afoul of the Second Amendment.Coleman, like many other judges, held …