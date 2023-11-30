Another judge has joined the battle over the constitutionality of a federal law that prohibits convicted felons from possessing firearms.In a written opinion Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Franklin U. Valderrama of the Northern District of Illinois declined to throw out two criminal charges brought against defendant Devante Brown under the statute, 18 U.S. Section 922(g)(1). Valderrama held — like the majority of jurists across the country who have addressed the issue — that Section 922(g)(1) the does not violate the Second …