Prosecutors ran afoul of the Second Amendment when they charged a man with violating a law that bars convicted felons from possessing firearms, a federal judge held Monday.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman of the Northern District of Illinois tossed two criminal counts brought against defendant Travon Anderson under 18 U.S. Section 922(g)(1), the felon-dispossession statute.Prosecutors failed to prove that felons are not among “the people” whose right to keep and bear arms is …