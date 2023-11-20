Rulings in challenges to a federal law that prohibits convicted felons from possessing firearms continue to proliferate.In written opinions Friday in three unrelated cases, U.S. District Judges Virginia M. Kendall and Elaine Bucklo of the Northern District of Illinois declined to dismiss indictments accusing the defendant in each case of violating the felon-in-possession statute, 18 U.S. Section 922(g)(1).The judges issued opinions — Kendall in two cases and Bucklo in one — holding that pursuing charges under Section 922(g …