Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday signed the state’s $53.1 billion spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year, the largest in state history.The signing caps months of work — and tension — among top Democratic leaders in Springfield and within the governor’s office.Pritzker said Wednesday the budget is a demonstration of “fiscal responsibility,” pointing to the $198 million that will head to the state’s “rainy day” fund, bringing it to a record balance of over $2.2 billion. It will also make the full payment into the state’s …