A sexual assault scandal has rocked the Chicago Blackhawks, one of the NHL’s Original Six. Kyle Beach, a former Blackhawks player, alleges that he was sexually assaulted by a team video coach during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoff run.As one might expect, the fallout has been significant. Key executives and members of the Blackhawks’ coaching staff have resigned or otherwise been relieved of their duties.According to the results of an independent internal investigation, team leadership in Chicago became aware of the troubling …