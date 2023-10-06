With vocal support from the governor and $25 million from the state, biomedical researchers are beginning to work on studying the fundamentals of human disease at a new facility in Chicago.The Chan Zuckerberg Biohub — named for philanthropists Priscilla Chan and her husband and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg — is the second biomedical research center launched by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. The first is in San Francisco.In addition to initial state funding, the center will receive $250 million from the Chan Zuckerberg …