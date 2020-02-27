Update: Comments from Karen G. Seimetz, CTA general counsel, about the ruling were added to the story.The Chicago Transit Authority is not liable for the death of a man who succumbed to alcohol poisoning on a bus, an appeals panel has ruled.The 1st District Appellate Court found that an early morning bus ride in March 2018 did not contribute to Corey Daniel’s death, nor was there evidence the bus driver knew the man was dangerously intoxicated.Justice Robert E. Gordon noted in the 19-page opinion that bus security …