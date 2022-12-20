A federal judge sentenced a suburban Chicago businessman on Monday to nearly five years in prison on charges that he swindled two hospitals that had sought coveted protective face masks in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.Dennis W. Haggerty Jr. of Burr Ridge pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud and money laundering charges for taking more than $2.5 million from hospitals in Chicago and Iowa.Haggerty spent much of that money on personal credit cards and luxury cars without delivering the million N95 masks that his …