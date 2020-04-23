Scott Cruz

SPRINGFIELD — A pair of industry associations sued the state workers’ compensation commission Wednesday, challenging the validity of an emergency evidentiary rule that benefits front-line workers during the pandemic.

The Illinois Manufacturer’s Association and the Illinois Retail Merchants Association want a Sangamon County judge to enjoin the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission from implementing the emergency amendment.

The amendment modifies Section 9030.70 of the Illinois Administrative Code, which requires proceedings before the IWCC to apply the Illinois Rules of Evidence in proceedings except where the rules conflict with the Workers’ Compensation Act, the Occupational Disease Act or the commission’s own rules.

The amendment declared COVID-19 to be a prima facie workplace occupational disease, creating a rebuttable presumption that a worker exposed to the virus got exposed during work.

The groups’ complaint alleges the IWCC exceeded its statutory authority under the Illinois Administrative Procedure Act when it approved the emergency amendment last week, and that it violated the Workers’ Compensation Act and Workers’ Occupational Disease Act.

“Defendants’ brazen usurp of authority now creates a virtually irrefutable presumption under the IWCA that COVID-19 was in fact contracted in the workplace,” the groups allege. “These emergency amendments unlawfully create new substantive rights for employees and new liabilities for employers … ”

Although the Administrative Procedure Act gives the IWCC the power to set procedures for cases before the commission, it does not give the commission power to enact rules that change the law itself. Under the Illinois Constitution, changes to statutes must be passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by the governor.

IWCC Chairman Michael Brennan said during a telemeeting last week that the normal rulemaking process under the IAPA would “create the potential for causing irreparable and irreversible harm to the public interest, public safety, and public welfare,” and that the amendment was a response to the “unprecedented and extreme exigencies created by the nature and timeline” of the pandemic.

The amendment changed the evidence requirements for “COVID-19 First Responder[s] or Front-Line Worker[s]” if they contract the virus and file workers’ compensation claims. It took effect April 16 and can last for up to 150 days.

It also states that exposure to the virus will be “rebuttably presumed” to have causal connection to work duties for “police, fire personnel, emergency medical technicians, or paramedics” and “first responders, health care providers engaged in patient care [and] corrections officers” listed under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.

The amendment further cites coverage for “the crucial personnel identified under Section 1 Parts 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12” of Pritzker’s order. In the governor’s executive order, those sections include “essential infrastructure,” “government functions” and “human services operations.”

The plaintiffs allege the presumption requires employers to offer evidence that the employee did not contract the virus as a result of their employment.

They also allege employers will face “a daunting Sophie’s Choice: acquiesce to paying the employee’s medical bills at the outset, or face harsh penalties for attempting to overcome the virtually irrefutable rebuttable presumption regarding COVID-19 claims.”

“At a time when many [essential businesses] are waiting for relief from the federal and state government in an effort to make payroll and retain workers, they will now be forced to pay for additional medical and salary costs regardless of whether an employees’ illness was contracted outside of the workplace,” said Scott Cruz, of Greensfelder Hemker & Gale PC, in a release announcing the suit.

The lawsuit’s argument mirrors skepticism expressed during the IWCC meeting about the legality of the amendment. An attorney who addressed the commission, Charles D. Knell of Knell Law LLC in Peoria, said he wasn’t sure if the commission had the ability to amend the rule without corresponding legislative action.

”I know it’s an emergency situation, so we have to go through with this in this fashion,” Knell, a member of the commission’s advisory board, said. “I just question from a pure legal standpoint whether we have the authority to do that.”

Illinois’ 7th Judicial Circuit Court postponed chancery cases last month as the virus started to spread, creating exceptions for emergency hearings. As of Wednesday afternoon, the case was assigned to Associate Judge Jack D. Davis, who had not yet scheduled a hearing.

The IMA and the IRMA are represented by Scott Cruz, Thad A. Felton and Kevin F. Hormuth, of Greensfelder Hemker & Gale PC.

An IWCC spokesman said in an emailed statement the commission was aware of the suit, and that it will be represented by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

This case in Illinois’ 7th Judicial Circuit Court is Illinois Manufacturers’ Association et al. v. The Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission, et al., 20 CH 98.