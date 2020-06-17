Kenyatta S. Beverly, the newly installed president of the Black Women Lawyer’s Association, first became involved in the group about 10 years ago, when she was struggling as a first-year associate at Mayer Brown LLP.

“It was probably the most difficult time of my career,” Beverly said of that period. “I truly would not even be an attorney right now, without them stepping in and mentoring me, giving me resources and just supporting me.”

Beverly began her legal career at Mayer Brown after graduating from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 2009. After three years, she joined Rooney Rippie & Ratnaswamy LLP.

Beverly went on to work as an administrative law judge on the Illinois Labor Relations Board, then as labor relations counsel for the Illinois Department of Central Management Services.

She currently is director of labor relations for Acero Charter Schools.

Beverly succeeds Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalia M. Coleman as BWLA president. The two met as freshman at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in the early 2000s.

“[Beverly] is not even just a friend. She is, in many respects, a sister to me,” Coleman said, holding back tears during an emotional virtual installation last week. “We share this extreme passion, and we recognize the significance and importance of mentoring young women in the community.”

The Daily Law Bulletin spoke to Beverly about the BWLA’s response to recent incidents of police brutality and how the group plans to increase membership and help more black women have access to the profession. This interview was edited for length and clarity.

CDLB: Can you talk about BWLA’s response to recent incidents caught on film of police brutality, in terms of initiatives or action by BWLA?

Beverly: Nothing has changed, in some ways. We remember when Trayvon Martin was killed. We were part of those protests. I was a part of those protests. We’ve been out here… Something about [the death of] George Floyd is giving us the opportunity to do even more and maybe have more power behind it because the whole world has taken notice… I can’t be sure why, because it’s not the first time we saw a black man killed on camera. I think this was so egregious, and because there is no chance of the familiar excuse of “he was resisting.”

Now, I think we have the opportunity to perhaps partner with other legal organizations… But we want to do more, and we want to form more allies with our BWLA Civil Rights Action Committee.

A short-term initiative [of the committee] that we’ve already started is organizing a training program for attorneys who want to provide pro bono assistance to the protesters arrested during the demonstrations… . Attorneys who don’t have criminal experience, like me, are still needed at the jails, to get initial representation and make sure very basic rights are not being violated.

We’re also planning on working with, like I said, various organizations, but also targeted efforts with city and state government officials and town hall meetings… One other thing that I think that we’d like to do is to mobilize a voters’ rights education campaign to educate, with a specific focus on communities of color, and what their rights are when it comes to voting.

We’re really going to delve into that because we know a lot of this starts with who is in office, as far as police reform and who’s making these charging decisions. That’s kind of where we’re going with the Civil Rights Action Committee for now.

CDLB: Do you think the committee would take on cases involving police misconduct?

Beverly: Absolutely. We have attorneys that have experience in that area… We would definitely be willing to branch out into police misconduct cases. I know of at least two attorneys who are taking on those cases in Chicago right now, not as part of the action committee, but I could see us doing the same thing.

CDLB: How is BWLA focusing its efforts on trying to increase membership and bring more black women lawyers into the profession?

Beverly: The [BWLA] president has, at least for the last five years or so, had a theme or a hashtag… My theme is BWLA resilient. Just over the last few weeks, that’s the word that’s been constantly coming to mind, obviously because of what we just talked about, and, to me, black people have no choice but to be resilient. We’re some of the most resilient people that I’m aware of, and we just keep rising…

I briefly mentioned earlier how COVID-19 is hitting black and brown communities especially hard… And there’s multifaceted reasons for that, [in terms of] a lot of disparity – social, economic, health care, all of that and no one’s taking that into account. So, BWLA has a health and wellness committee. I’ve been the board member liaison for it before… I do want us to take a hard focus on healthcare disparities in the black community, and partner with non-legal organizations and with medical associations… I really want to put a focus on that.

Also, for the first time we’re establishing a BLWA COVID-19 hardship fund. That’s another reason that it’s important for us to have actual sponsors that are invested because we want to do more than just give out scholarships and school supplies… So with COVID-19 happening, a lot of law students have lost their internships, and they don’t have money, frankly, to pay their utilities and pay their bills. We’re establishing this fund that they can easily apply to, and hopefully get financial assistance from us for utilities, food — however we can help, we’ll try and stretch to find as much as we can.

CDLB: Anything else you want to add?

Beverly: I’m just ready to get to work. We had our virtual installation, even though we wanted to do it in person, but we don’t have time to wait on that.