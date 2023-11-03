SAN DIEGO — A California jury has awarded $332 million to a man who sued chemical giant Monsanto Co. contending that his cancer was related to decades of using its Roundup weedkiller.A San Diego Superior Court jury awarded damages Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Mike Dennis, 57, of Carlsbad. He was diagnosed in 2020 with a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.His lawsuit contended that his illness was related to Roundup’s active ingredient, glyphosate.Dennis had treatment and has been in remission for nearly …