SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra sued the Trump administration nine times on Tuesday, a fitting send-off from a state known for its frequent feuds with the president over the environment and health care.Altogether, Becerra —- who is President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services —- has taken the Trump administration to court 122 times in four years, his office said.The latest actions were part of an attempt to block a flurry of environmental rule …