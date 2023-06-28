A federal judge held Tuesday that Chicago attorney Calvita J. Frederick stepped over the line when she suggested he relies on ghostwriters to get his work done.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger of the Northern District of Illinois described a motion Frederick filed in January on behalf of a client in a disability discrimination case as “more than a little tart.”The motion asked him to alter or amend the judgment he entered the previous month dismissing the lawsuit that former medical …