Chicago attorney Calvita J. Frederick is facing possible disciplinary action for suing the judge presiding over a client’s employment discrimination case for allegedly violating the client’s due process rights.In a written opinion Thursday, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin of the Northern District of Illinois held the declaratory judgment action that Frederick filed was an improper collateral attack on evidentiary rulings made in the then-ongoing discrimination case.The action also was a bid to force the …