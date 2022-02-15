A man facing drug charges lost a bid to suppress evidence that federal agents collected through cameras installed in public places in Chicago.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman of the Northern District of Illinois rejected Antonio Carrazco-Martinez’s argument that the use of the cameras in an investigation into a purported cocaine-trafficking ring was a search under the Fourth Amendment.Agents used one camera placed on a pole to surveil Carrazco-Martinez’s home and four others to surveil …