Lawndale Christian Legal Center has named former Cook County Public Defender Amy P. Campanelli its vice president of restorative justice.“We are very excited to have Amy on board,” said Cliff Nellis, the group’s executive director. “As vice president, she’s going to be overseeing the entire operation of our delivery of holistic legal services.” Campanelli is excited to join an organization in the mold of her previous office.“I’ve known Cliff for almost 10 years, and I’m very well acquainted with LCLC,” she said. “The work …