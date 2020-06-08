Rebecca R. Pallmeyer

A woman denied coverage for her brain cancer treatment got the go-ahead to pursue her claims against the administrator of her health benefit plan.

In a written opinion last week, Chief U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer declined to dismiss a lawsuit Brittany Day filed under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act against Humana Insurance Co.

Day sued Humana after it denied her request for coverage for proton beam radiation therapy to treat her brain cancer.

Humana determined the therapy was experimental or investigational and, therefore, was not covered by the plan.

Day had the therapy anyway at a cost of about $110,000 and then sued Humana and the plan for that cost.

In her opinion, Pallmeyer did not rule on the merits of Day’s allegations.

But she held Day states a plausible claim that Humana acted arbitrarily and capriciously in denying coverage for the proton beam radiation therapy.

Day sufficiently alleges that Humana failed to address her treating physicians’ opinion that the therapy would deliver a higher dose of radiation than standard proton therapy while causing fewer side effects, Pallmeyer wrote.

Day worked as a full-time nurse for OSF Health Care and was a participant in a group medical and dental plan sponsored by OSF HealthCare System.

The plan excludes coverage for experimental treatment or treatment that is not medically necessary.

Experimental treatment includes procedures or services that “are not generally recognized as acceptable medical practice” or “have not yet been shown in recognized medical journals to be consistently effective for the diagnosis or treatment” of the participant’s condition.

Medically necessary services are defined as services that are “consistent” with the participant’s diagnosis, meet “standards of good medical practice” and are the “most appropriate” level of care that can be provided safely to the participant.

Humana has a medical coverage policy that states participants “may be eligible under [p]lan” to receive proton beam radiation therapy for certain indications listed in the policy.

However, the policy says, participants may not be eligible to receive the therapy “for any indications other than those listed above.”

The policy also says the use of the therapy for indications that are potentially ineligible is “considered experimental/investigational.”

And the policy says its provisions are “not intended to pre-empt the judgment of the reviewing medical director or dictate to health care providers how to practice medicine.”

In September 2017, Day had surgery to remove an astrocytoma, a type of cancerous brain tumor.

In July 2018, Day discovered the tumor had returned. She had surgery again, but a residual tumor remained.

After Day’s physicians diagnosed the tumor as an astrocytoma, she went to the University of Texas MD Anderson Care Center for a second opinion. Physicians there recommended she receive proton beam radiation therapy.

Day asked Humana to authorize coverage for the treatment, but Humana denied the request in September 2018.

Day appealed and Humana denied the appeal two days later. She filed a second appeal in December 2018 and that appeal was denied in February 2019.

In the meantime, Day had undergone proton beam radiation therapy at MD Anderson in October and November 2018. She later received oral chemotherapy.

Day maintains her physicians credit the therapy with saving her life.

Day filed her suit against Humana and the medical and dental plan in May 2019. The defendants filed their motion to dismiss two months later.

In seeking her out-of-pocket costs under ERISA Section 502(a)(1)(B), Day alleges Humana does not exercise independent judgment in considering requests for coverage for proton beam radiation therapy.

Instead, Humana uses the medical coverage policy to “systemically” deny requests for coverage for the therapy, Day contends in her suit.

In her opinion, Pallmeyer wrote Humana has the discretionary authority to determine whether a participant is eligible for benefits.

And Pallmeyer acknowledged Humana had outside experts review Day’s claim for coverage.

However, she wrote, quoting Holmstrom v. Metro. Life Ins. Co., 615 F.3d 758 (7th Cir. 2010), “[a]dministrators may not arbitrarily refuse to credit a claimant’s reliable evidence, including opinions of a treating physician.”

Day asserts her treating physicians recommended proton beam radiation therapy based on such factors as the location of her tumor, her young age — she was under 30 at the time — and the complexity of her case.

Pallmeyer wrote Day plausibly alleges Humana’s explanations for denying coverage “do not address these points head-on.”

While ERISA does not require plan administrators and reviewing physicians to give more weight to the opinions of treating physicians than others, Pallmeyer wrote, it also does not allow them to arbitrarily reject those opinions.

Pallmeyer also wrote Day sufficiently pleaded that Humana’s decision to deny coverage was not based on a reasonable interpretation on the plan documents.

“Plaintiff has alleged specific factual content that plausibly suggests [proton beam radiation therapy] treatment was not in a testing stage, was generally seen as acceptable medical practice and was shown in reputable medical literature to be consistently effective,” Pallmeyer wrote.

Pallmeyer also declined to dismiss a count Day filed under ERISA Section § 502(a)(3), which allows a plaintiff to bring a civil action seeking to enjoin any practice that violates the statute.

Day is seeking an injunction that would require Humana to halt its purported practice of categorically denying coverage for proton beam radiation therapy for conditions not listed in the policy.

Pallmeyer rejected the argument that the claims are identical.

Even if they are identical, she continued, many courts have interpreted the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in CIGNA Corp. v. Amara, 563 U.S. 421 (2011), to allow plaintiffs to simultaneously bring claims under both Section 502(a)(1)(b) and Section 502(a)(3).

Pallmeyer also dismissed without prejudice Day's request to certify her suit as a class action.

The lead attorney for Day is Mark D. DeBofsky of DeBofsky Sherman & Casciari P.C.

Another attorney for Day, Marie E. Casciari, said she is pleased with the ruling.

“We are very encouraged by the ruling and we werd particularly encouraged by her ruling regarding the plaintiff's ability to plead simultaneous claims for relief under Section 502(a)(1)(B) and Section (a)(3), she said.

Casciari also said Day will amend her request for class certification.

The lead attorney for Humana is Scott C. Solberg of Eimer Stahl LLP.

The lead attorney for OSF HealthCare System Group Medical and Dental Plan is Donald L. Havermann of Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP’s Washington, D.C., office.

None of the attorneys for Humana or OSF HealthCare could be reached for comment.

Pallmeyer issued her opinion last Monday in Brittany Day v. Humana Insurance Co., et al., No. 19 C 3141.