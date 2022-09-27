Working with Candace Jackson-Akiwumi at the Federal Defender Program for the Northern District of Illinois Inc. raised an interesting question, according to a former colleague.“Can someone be too good?” John F. Murphy, the program’s executive director, asked rhetorically at Jackson-Akiwumi’s formal installation on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.The answer to that question is “yes,” Murphy said.“She was almost perfect,” he said. “It was exhausting.”Murphy spoke Friday in the ceremonial courtroom of the Dirksen …