This is the first of two conversations with contested primary candidates for clerk of the Cook County Circuit Court. Mariyana Spyropoulos will be featured Thursday.With three years in the office under her belt, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County Iris Y. Martinez wants to continue building on the foundation she has laid.Her campaign for reelection highlights several of her accomplishments since 2020, when she became the first Latina to hold the position.Those include getting all divisions of the court operating on a …