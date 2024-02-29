This is the second of two conversations with contested primary candidates for clerk of the Cook County Circuit Court. Iris Y. Martinez was featured Tuesday.After more than a decade as a commissioner of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Board, Mariyana Spyropoulos is hopeful that she will be making a job title change to clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County.With experience as a practicing attorney and assistant state’s attorney, Spyropoulos is approaching the role with a watchful eye and a laundry list …