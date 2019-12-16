Roughly two-thirds of sole practitioners who responded to a recent American Bar Association survey are using social media for professional purposes. Although platforms such as Facebook or LinkedIn can be useful for business development, counsel should be mindful of ethical considerations that apply.Two years ago, I described various pitfalls to avoid when posting online. “Social media has benefits, but take care, opinions can get you in trouble,” Chicago Daily Law Bulletin, Dec. 6, 2017, Vol. 163, No. 238 …