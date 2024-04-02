A kayaker looks on as the wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge rests on the container ship Dali Saturday in Baltimore. The owner and manager of the ship filed a court petition Monday seeking to limit their legal liability for the deadly disaster. — AP Photo/Julia NikhinsonThe owner and manager of a cargo ship that rammed into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge before the span collapsed last week filed a court petition Monday seeking to limit their legal liability for the deadly disaster.The companies …