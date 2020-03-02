As practicing lawyers, we are on the front lines of justice. We must speak out when the Rule of Law is threatened. And, we should strive to do so without becoming partisan in ways that threaten our survival as a nation of laws.In recent years there has been much controversy over the issuance of nationwide injunctions in cases where a plaintiff(s) challenges the actions of the executive branch, typically on “hot button” issues where the executive branch took unilateral action instead of waiting for an act of …