CARTERVILLE — Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined hundreds of people from across southern Illinois on Friday to celebrate the opening of the state’s 14th casino on a rural estate just outside of Carterville.The Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort is the fourth casino to open in recent years that was authorized by a 2019 gambling expansion law that was a centerpiece of Pritzker’s first term. It features 650 slot machines and table games, a hotel, restaurants, a full-service spa and 1,200-seat event center. It is …