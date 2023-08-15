LOS ANGELES — A criminal prosecution against a Tesla driver in Los Angeles County could end next month, the final step of a case believed to be the first time in the U.S. prosecutors brought felony charges against a motorist who was using a partially automated driving system.But any conclusion of driver Kevin Aziz Riad's case offers little solace to Lorena Ochoa, whose spouse was one of two people killed in the 2019 crash in a Los Angeles suburb. She believes both Tesla and Aziz Riad, who received probation as …