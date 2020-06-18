Terrence M. Murphy

After a 35-year run as executive director of The Chicago Bar Association, Terrence M. Murphy announced Thursday his plan to retire effective Sept 1.

Murphy started working at the CBA in 1971, after graduating from Loyola University Chicago with a history degree. He became its executive director in 1985.

Murphy informed the CBA’s Board of Managers of his resignation during a meeting Thursday.

Retirement and transition discussions started back in February, Murphy said. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and became the primary focus in recent months.

“We’re busier than ever, and it’s created a whole new norm,” Murphy said.

The association counts about 18,000 members across the legal community.

“That all of these years have passed in what seems to have been a heartbeat is a testament to how much I have enjoyed and loved the privilege of serving the past and present members of our Association,” Murphy said in an email message sent to CBA members Thursday.

In an interview with the Daily Law Bulletin, Murphy reminisced about the people, events, places and stories amassed over many decades.

“My fondest memories really date back to when I started at the CBA. Each and every year, each and every event, each and every new challenge is a fond memory for me.”

He remembered one of his earliest tasks as liaison to the CBA’s Centennial Committee, which was hosting a dinner at the Palmer House dinner to mark the CBA’s 100-year mark in 1974. The keynote speaker that night was former U.S. Attorney General Elliot Richardson, whose former Justice Department office was still under FBI seal at the time, months after he resigned during the “Saturday Night Massacre” in the Watergate scandal.

“They’d asked me to rent a limo and to meet Elliot Richardson at the airport,” Murphy said. “I don’t even have a tuxedo.”

Esther R. Rothstein, a mentor of Murphy’s who would become the first woman president of CBA a few years later, suggested he rent one.

“That began a lot of highlights in my career,” he said.

Working with local bar leaders gave Murphy the chance to meet public figures in law, politics and pop culture. He recalls a dinner with Desmond Tutu, a PSA script-writing session with movie star John Houseman and backstage meetings with Frank Sinatra.

And then there’s the countless judges and lawyers, including former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, a rising leader in the CBA when he was appointed to the bench.

“Through the years, it has been an absolutely wonderful journey,” he said. “There were a lot of things that you work on day-to-day, you do the best you can, and you try to make it work.”

The Board of Managers on Thursday announced that assistant executive director Elizabeth A. McMeen will succeed Murphy in his role starting on Sept. 1.

McMeen, who joined the CBA staff in 1999 after serving as executive officer for the Cook County Circuit Court, will be the first woman to serve as CBA executive director in the organization’s 147-year history.

CBA President Jesse H. Ruiz praised Murphy’s contributions to the legal community in a news release.

“For almost half a century Terry Murphy has dedicated all his time, talents and skills building the Chicago Bar Association into the premier metropolitan bar association that it is today,” Ruiz wrote. “Terry has served every CBA member with professionalism, and genuine care and concern. We thank Terry for all of his years of faithful service to our Association, its members, and our profession, and also thank his wife Karen and his family for sharing so much of him with us.”

Before taking his current title in 1985, Murphy was secretary to several CBA committees and directed its Lawyer Referral Service, and he later served as assistant executive director.

He served as president of the National Association of Bar Executives in 1989.

Murphy steered the development of initiatives like the referral services, as well as Dial-Law and Law at the Library, both partnerships with the Chicago Public Library.

Murphy was instrumental in the CBA’s Partnership for the Future capital campaign, which raised $5.9 million in pledges between 1989 and 1990, enough to fund the construction of the organization’s headquarters at 321 S. Plymouth Court in a complex it shares with UIC John Marshall Law School.

A follow-up campaign in 2016 raised additional funds to help the CBA make its final mortgage payment on the space in early 2017.

“It’s a very important asset that will only become more valuable with time,” Murphy said in an interview.

A few months after securing ownership of the headquarters, the organization renamed the lobby after Murphy.

Murphy helped found the Institute for Inclusion in the Legal Profession and still serves as its treasurer.

“A lot of people talk about diversity and inclusion, but Terry has always put words into action,” said Sandra S. Yamate, IILP’s CEO, in the press release. “Thanks to Terry, the CBA has had diverse leadership earlier and in greater numbers, something that to this day most other bar associations cannot rival. In those earliest days, he was the sounding board in designing and helping to fill a much-needed gap in the legal profession’s diversity and inclusion efforts.”

In 2017, Murphy received a leadership award from the National Association of Women Lawyers after several women past-presidents of the CBA nominated him.

In 1990, Murphy worked with then-CBA President Chester L. Blair — the organization’s first black leader — to launch the Earl B Dickerson Awards, which are still presented each year to minority lawyers and judges for their professional accomplishments.

And under Murphy’s leadership, the association established the Lawyers Lend-A-Hand to Youth program, offering tutoring and mentoring to Chicago students.

Murphy said he plans to spend his retirement doing his favorite hobbies — like painting, writing and poetry. He also said he’s wife has a big to-do list.

And while it may not be the same as the past five decades, Murphy said he plans to stay active and help the CBA when and where it’s needed.

“You’re never really retired,” he said.