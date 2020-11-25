Last month, the Chicago Bar Association and the Chicago Bar Foundation presented its highest honor, the Justice John Paul Stevens Award, to five CBA members for their commitment to public service, integrity and the bar. This year’s honorees were attorneys Marisel A. Hernandez, Jennifer T. Nijman, Zaldwaynaka “Z” Scott, Cook County Circuit Judge E. Kenneth Wright Jr., and former CBA executive director Terrence M. Murphy. The Stevens Awards were established in 1990 by the U.S. Supreme Court justice’s former law clerks to …