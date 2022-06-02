The Chicago Bar Association released its nonpartisan evaluations of judicial candidates Thursday, recommending against 16 judicial candidates who will appear on the ballot in Cook County in the June 28 primary.The CBA’s Judicial Evaluation Committee screened six appellate court candidates and 62 of 69 candidates seeking positions in Cook County Circuit Court.At the circuit court level, the committee found four candidates “Highly Qualified” and 49 “Qualified.”Of the candidates who did not receive recommendations, seven did …