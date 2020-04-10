To help lawyers in a financial pinch during the coronavirus pandemic, The Chicago Bar Association announced last week it is waiving administrative fees for its Lawyer Referral Program.

The call line, which typically charges a $30 fee if a client follows up with the referred attorney, will be free until at least the end of April.

“Right now, there are a lot of people who are facing financial difficulties and may have legal questions because of the pandemic,” said Juli Vyverberg, the coordinator of the CBA program. “We’re hoping by waiving our fee it will give more people access to our network of attorneys.”

Vyverberg said the number of calls into the service have dropped slightly since Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a statewide stay-at-home order four weeks ago. And she said callers’ needs have changed.

“It’s mostly employment-related calls we’re receiving now,” she said. “We assume at some point we may also start getting calls about medical-related issues and landlord-tenant conflicts, but right now it’s mostly employment-based.”

Capitol News Illinois reported Thursday that more than half a million Illinoisans filed first-time unemployment claims in the first four weeks of the COVID-19 shutdown — roughly 8% of the state’s labor force.

Vyverberg said some commonly asked questions have been about eligibility for benefits, employers’ responsibilities to inform workers about virus exposure and whether workers can be laid off if they show symptoms of the coronavirus.

CBA staff members handle the intake calls for the referral line and recommend attorneys whose practice areas match the callers’ needs.

“This is a crucial time for the legal community to provide guidance and assistance to so many of those in our communities who are facing such serious and unexpected challenges, many of which require legal counsel,” CBA President Jesse H. Ruiz said in a written statement announcing the fee waiver. “The members of the Chicago Bar Association are at the heart of the legal community and we are all pulling together to assist our communities and to support each other in this unprecedented public health crisis.”

In addition to the referral service, the CBA also hosts a “Call A Lawyer” program on the third Saturday of each month. During the events, individuals with legal questions can call for free to speak with a lawyer who can answer basic legal questions.

“This is a longstanding public service we offer,” Vyverberg said. “We have a team of experienced attorneys who volunteer to rotate through from 9 a.m. until noon once a month to answer questions and provide basic advice.”