Bob Glaves and The Chicago Bar Foundation were determined to have its annual Fall Benefit this year.In a normal year, like last year’s 2,400-person attendance event at the Museum of Science and Industry, the Fall Benefit is a time to celebrate a successful year, enjoy each other’s company and raise money for the CBF. Glaves made sure that feeling would be on display this year when the event goes virtual on Saturday.“We wanted to replicate that as best we could in the virtual world,” he said. &ldquo …