A federal judge ordered CBS 2 Chicago to turn over unedited footage of its interviews with family members who allege Chicago police conducted an unlawful search of their apartment.In a written opinion this week, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey T. Gilbert denied a motion by CBS Broadcasting Inc. to quash a subpoena seeking the audio and video outtakes.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has held the Illinois reporter’s privilege does not apply in federal cases, Gilbert wrote, citing U.S. Department of Education v …