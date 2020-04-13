Starting this week, the production and delivery of the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin print edition will be temporarily scaled back to Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, with no production or delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays.

The change is due to court cases being halted until May 18 except for emergencies, a moratorium on foreclosures and reduction in our public notice publications due to scaled back operations at the courts.

Our reporters and editors are continuing to cover what is happening in the legal profession and will post stories to chicagolawbulletin.com on Wednesdays and Fridays. Subscribers will also continue to receive CDLB's Morning Lineup and afternoon Headlines emails on these days.

Hand delivery will continue on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays to offices in downtown Chicago. Subscribers outside the downtown area will continue to receive their editions by mail.

The Public Notice Network team is handling all the details related to public notice publications. If you have any questions or concerns about your current or future publications, please contact Catherine Juric, PNN’s vice president & general manager, at (312) 644-7396 or at cjuric@lawbulletinmedia.com. Our PNN team can also assist you with any public notice publications across the state of Illinois.

We have temporarily removed our paywall so you can easily view the e-edition of the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin at chicagolawbulletin.com. There, you can access all of your public notices, our content including opinions, decisions, verdicts, settlements and the latest updates on how COVID-19 is impacting the courts and clerks’ offices. Our team also compiled an interactive map of all the court closures across Illinois.

Thank you for your continued support of CDLB and Law Bulletin Media.

Ginger Lamb is vice president and publisher of CDLB.